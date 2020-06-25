STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New flashpoint? China now mobilising troops in Depsang along LAC

The Chinese have moved in heavy vehicles, tanks, artillery. The Indian Army has also mobilised accordingly its troops and equipment including the armoured vehicles and the artillery, said sources. 

Published: 25th June 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

India China Border

People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Even as India and China agreed to ensure expeditious implementation of the understanding on disengagement of troops from eastern Ladakh, a Chinese build-up has now been reported further north of Galwan Valley. Sources on Wednesday confirmed that the Chinese have moved their troops into the Depsang area. “They have mobilised their troops up to their point of claim in Depsang and are supporting their claim this time with strong military back- up,” said a source.

This is the fifth point of standoff in eastern Ladakh apart from Finger 4, Hot Spring Sector and Patrolling Points 14 and 15 in Galwan Valley. The Chinese have moved in heavy vehicles, tanks, artillery. The Indian Army has also mobilised accordingly its troops and equipment including the armoured vehicles and the artillery, said sources. 

Both sides have also brought in their air assets closer to the areas from where air support, in case of need, will be quick. Depsang came into limelight when the Chinese came and had camped there in 2013.
A senior Army officer who has served in the area said PLA’s presence there will affect our patrolling over an area of about 80-90 square kilometers.

“They can prevent our soldiers from reaching 5 to 6 patrolling areas easily and each of these cover an area of 10-15 sq km.” The officer said “we will not be able to go to the Patrolling Points 10, 11, 11A, 12 and 13 if the Chinese troops are there because our route to the patrolling points is through one point where they are present”. “We have not read the Chinese intentions well.

Finger 4 is their claim point. In Galwan they are up to their claim point with a little tweak to tactically suit their position with ingress into our territory,” said the  source.  Another officer concurred that the Chinese are not going to occupy areas which are out of their claim point. The Army has moved in and the troops have held their positions. “Come what may, they have to respect various agreements. Status quo can’t be changed unilaterally,” said the officer.

Depsang India china standoff
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
