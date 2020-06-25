New flashpoint? China now mobilising troops in Depsang along LAC

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as India and China agreed to ensure expeditious implementation of the understanding on disengagement of troops from eastern Ladakh, a Chinese build-up has now been reported further north of Galwan Valley. Sources on Wednesday confirmed that the Chinese have moved their troops into the Depsang area. “They have mobilised their troops up to their point of claim in Depsang and are supporting their claim this time with strong military back- up,” said a source.

This is the fifth point of standoff in eastern Ladakh apart from Finger 4, Hot Spring Sector and Patrolling Points 14 and 15 in Galwan Valley. The Chinese have moved in heavy vehicles, tanks, artillery. The Indian Army has also mobilised accordingly its troops and equipment including the armoured vehicles and the artillery, said sources.

Both sides have also brought in their air assets closer to the areas from where air support, in case of need, will be quick. Depsang came into limelight when the Chinese came and had camped there in 2013.

A senior Army officer who has served in the area said PLA’s presence there will affect our patrolling over an area of about 80-90 square kilometers.

“They can prevent our soldiers from reaching 5 to 6 patrolling areas easily and each of these cover an area of 10-15 sq km.” The officer said “we will not be able to go to the Patrolling Points 10, 11, 11A, 12 and 13 if the Chinese troops are there because our route to the patrolling points is through one point where they are present”. “We have not read the Chinese intentions well.

Finger 4 is their claim point. In Galwan they are up to their claim point with a little tweak to tactically suit their position with ingress into our territory,” said the source. Another officer concurred that the Chinese are not going to occupy areas which are out of their claim point. The Army has moved in and the troops have held their positions. “Come what may, they have to respect various agreements. Status quo can’t be changed unilaterally,” said the officer.