Noida's Sector 50 metro station to be called 'Rainbow' station

The NMRC said that the station on the Noida-Greater Noida Line would be dedicated to the transgender community.

Published: 25th June 2020 08:04 AM

Delhi Metro rail image used for represetational purpose only(Photo courtesy: WikiMedia Commons)

By ANI

NOIDA: The Sector 50 metro station of Aqua Line (Noida-Greater Noida Line), which would be dedicated to the transgender community, will now be called 'Rainbow' station, the Noida Metro Rail Cooperation (NMRC) said on Wednesday.

"The Sector 50 metro station of the NMRC, which would be dedicated to the transgender community will now be called 'Rainbow' station," read a press release from NMRC managing director Ritu Maheshwari.

The NMRC said that many suggestions were received from people regarding the name of the metro station "which would signify the essence of the community".

"The NMRC will also be providing them with employment opportunities to become self-reliant and pave the way for their healthy inclusion and participation in society," Maheshwari said.

On Sunday, Maheshwari said that the corporation will make Sector 50 metro station a dedicated station for the transgender community.

She stated that employment will be provided to the members of the transgender community so that they get a chance to connect with the mainstream.

The station will be open for all commuters, she further said.

