STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 25 lakh officers registered for online training module on checking COVID: MoS Jitendra Singh

The minister said that so far over 25 lakh officers have registered on iGoT, fitted to the training needs of frontline workers tackling COVID-19.

Published: 25th June 2020 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 25 lakh officers have registered themselves for an online training module for capacity-building to effectively fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

The integrated government online training (iGOT) platform has been made functional by the Centre for building capacity of healthcare staff involved in containing the pandemic.

Addressing an event here, the minister said that so far over 25 lakh officers have registered on iGoT, fitted to the training needs of frontline workers tackling COVID-19.

He said the training module will help an IAS officer become a corona warrior.

During the event, Singh launched the IAS Civil List-2020 and its e-version.

He said that the dynamic list will help select right officer for right assignment based on available profile, and is a vital source of information for the general public about the officers manning various posts, according to an official statement.

This is 65th edition of IAS civil list and the second e-civil list with photographs of the IAS officers of all the state cadres, it said.

The list also contains the information of officers as per batch, cadre state, present posting, pay and allowances, education and superannuation, the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Singh said that the push given to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in the last 5-6 years by Narendra Modi government resulted in a number of innovations and reforms for public good.

Referring to the steps taken since May 2014, he said the decisions to do away with the practice of getting documents attested by a gazetted officer, three-month central government stint as Assistant Secretaries for IAS officers in the beginning of their career, and the PM's excellence awards of Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) were revolutionary in nature.

The minister said that the proposal for establishment of a National Recruitment Agency (NRA) is at an advanced stage and when introduced, it will provide level-playing field to candidates.

The NRA will conduct computer-based online Common Eligibility Test for recruitment to non-gazetted posts with test centres in every district.

Singh said that all these reforms and initiatives will ultimately lead to ease of governance, resulting in ease of living.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
online training module Jitendra Singh coronavirus
India Matters
Fair and Lovely skin fairness cream at a shop in New Delhi. (File Photo | AFP)
Unilever to drop 'Fair' from its infamous 'Fair & Lovely' skin cream
BJP president J P Nadda addresses party workers in MP via video-conference | Pti
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation built on Chinese fund, claims BJP
How to avoid fogging up of eyeglasses while wearing masks
A healthcare worker sprays disinfectant on an ambulance at Shakur Basti Covid isolation centre in New Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi
Rapid antigen test more reliable than RT-PCR, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screen grab from a TikTok video shot at a Covid care centre in Chennai
These patients in Chennai are Tiktoking their way through coronavirus
Students undergo thermal screening at an exam centre in Belgavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Amid coronavirus fear, Karnataka students appear for SSLC exam
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp