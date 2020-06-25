STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi should lead the party once again, says Sachin Pilot

Pilot also targeted the Centre over the fuel price rise and the tension on the Sino-India border in eastern Ladakh.

Published: 25th June 2020 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee head Sachin Pilot on Thursday said Rahul Gandhi should again take over as party president.

"It is our demand that Rahul Gandhi should lead the party once again," Pilot told reporters at the party office here.

His demand came as Gandhi has sharpened his attack on the Modi government for its handling of the border row with China and over increasing fuel prices.

The BJP has responded aggressively, with party president JP Nadda on Wednesday saying that it is time for unity and solidarity and the "relaunch of the scion for the nth time can wait".

Pilot also targeted the Centre over the fuel price rise and the tension on the Sino-India border in eastern Ladakh.

The deputy chief minister said there was still confusion on the border situation.

The prices of diesel and petrol have been rising constantly and putting pressure on people. We demand the Centre to roll back the price hike, Pilot said.

He said the party will hold demonstrations at all district headquarters on June 29 against the price hike.

On an alleged attack at the party MLA in Karauli on Wednesday, Pilot said it was a matter of concern and police should ensure security of public representatives.

He said he also spoke to MLA Bharosi Lal when the firing incident occurred.

A minor boy has already been arrested for trying to fire at the MLA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajasthan Sachin Pilot Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
Fair and Lovely skin fairness cream at a shop in New Delhi. (File Photo | AFP)
Unilever to drop 'Fair' from its infamous 'Fair & Lovely' skin cream
BJP president J P Nadda addresses party workers in MP via video-conference | Pti
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation built on Chinese fund, claims BJP
How to avoid fogging up of eyeglasses while wearing masks
A healthcare worker sprays disinfectant on an ambulance at Shakur Basti Covid isolation centre in New Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi
Rapid antigen test more reliable than RT-PCR, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screen grab from a TikTok video shot at a Covid care centre in Chennai
These patients in Chennai are Tiktoking their way through coronavirus
Students undergo thermal screening at an exam centre in Belgavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Amid coronavirus fear, Karnataka students appear for SSLC exam
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp