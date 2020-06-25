STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Samir Kumar Singh replaces Tariq Anwar as Congress candidate for Bihar MLC elections

Published: 25th June 2020 03:35 PM

Former NCP leader Tariq Anwar joined Congress in presence of party president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

PATNA: Congress on Thursday changed its candidate for the Bihar Legislative Council elections next month -- from Tariq Anwar to Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee working president Sameer Kumar Singh.

According to a party leader, the decision was taken after it came to light that Anwar's name is not in the Bihar voters' list.

"Sameer Kumar Singh has been made Congress candidate for the Bihar MLC elections. There was a glitch in the candidacy of Anwar. His name is in the voter list in the national capital and not in Bihar. According to the rules, an MLC must have his name in the state's voter list," Congress leader Prem Chand Mishra told ANI here.

Congress had, on Wednesday, named Anwar as its candidate for the Bihar Legislative Council elections.

Polling to fill nine vacant MLC seats in Bihar will be held on July 6 and counting will begin soon after the voting ends, according to the Election Commission.

June 25 has been set as the last date for filing nominations.

The election was slated to be held earlier this year but it had been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

