STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Stricter plastic management in the offing for stakeholders

In 2019, PM Narendra Modi called for making India free of single-use plastic by 2022. India produces 9.4 million tonne of single-use plastic every year.

Published: 25th June 2020 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

plastic ban, banned

(Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Imposing a plastic generation fee, a penalty for failing to collect used plastic and a plastic credit trade mechanism are among the proposed guidelines by the Centre for brand owners, importers and manufacturers for management of plastic waste in India.

The Guideline Document Uniform Framework for Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR) by the Environment ministry calls for setting up a National Producer Responsibility Organization Advisory Committee (PROA), which will be a national authority to govern plastic waste management.  

In 2019, PM Narendra Modi called for making India free of single-use plastic by 2022. India produces 9.4 million tonne of single-use plastic every year. The Environment ministry has suggested several models which can be adopted by manufacturers. 

The ministry also said penalties shall be imposed on producer, importer, brand owner for the portion of waste not collected as against the targeted collection.  “A single national registry for registration of all stakeholders like producers, importers, brand owners, re-cyclers, etc with allocation methods to meet individual state data requirements. The program shall promote the inclusion of waste pickers in a manner which improves their working conditions and incomes,” the document said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
plastic management
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp