TMC man held for trying to molest teen

KOLKATA: A woman died while trying to stop two men, including a TMC leader, from molesting her teenage daughter on Tuesday night in West Bengal’s Howrah district The woman was pushed off the staircase of her house by one of the two suspects, police said, adding that she died on the way to a hospital.

Police arrested Kush Bera, the local TMC leader, and his accomplice. “I went to the roof of our house around 11.30 pm on Tuesday. Suddenly, someone pulled my leg and I slumped on the roof. Another person gagged me with his hands. I somehow removed his hands and screamed for help.

My mother ran towards the roof and suddenly one of them pushed my mother off the staircases. She fell off and became unconscious. The two jumped off the roof and fled away,’’ said the girl. Preliminary investigation revealed the duo knew that the teenager used to go to the roof-top and play video game on her cellphone. “It seems that they climbed up a tree and reached the roof-top,’’ said a police officer.