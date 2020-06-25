STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will refund all tickets booked till mid-august on regular trains, announces Railways

Railway reservation rules permit passengers to book tickets up to 120 days in advance for all classes and trains under advance reservation period.

Published: 25th June 2020 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways passengers will have the option of buying the train ticket with or without subsidy.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways has announced the cancellation of all tickets, booked on or before April 14, on regular trains. “It has been decided that all train tickets booked on or prior to April 14 for regular time-tabled trains should be cancelled and full refunds generated,” the national transporter said in an order issued on June 22.

Railway reservation rules permit passengers to book tickets up to 120 days in advance for all classes and trains under advance reservation period. With the new order, passengers who have booked tickets till mid-August will now have their tickets automatically cancelled and will get the refunds for the booked tickets.

For PRS counter tickets, passengers can apply for refunds within six months from the date of journey
Earlier on May 14, the Railways had cancelled all regular train tickets booked for travel till June 30 and decided on full refunds. 

Currently, the national transporter operates 15 pairs of Special AC trains and 200 time- tabled trains from May 20 and June 1. It has also been operating Shramik Special trains from May 1 to transport the stranded migrant workers, students, pilgrims and tourists. Since then, the Railway has operated over 4,450 Shramik Special trains to ferry over 60 lakh people.

