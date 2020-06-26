STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam doctor claims Covid-19 a ‘hoax’, files FIR with CBI

He requested the agency to take steps to ensure that people do not suffer in the name of the hoax. The CBI has not yet responded to the FIR.

Published: 26th June 2020 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus scare: Northeast villages seal borders, isolate from outside world; Assam

A village road in Assam blocked to contain virus spread (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: At a time people are losing their lives to COVID-19 worldwide, a Guwahati-based doctor has described it as “hoax”.

Dr. Satyakam Phukan, who is a general surgeon in his sixties, filed an FIR online with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), marking a copy to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), on June 18 requesting the agency to take steps to ensure that people do not suffer in the name of the hoax. The CBI has not yet responded to the FIR.

To buttress his claim, he shared the links of several stories on COVID-19 published in the international independent media.

“It has come to my notice that the whole issue of the Corona/Covid-19 virus has been reported to be a hoax in the international independent media and has been reportedly exposed by many in America and Europe, although the same has not been reported so in the corporate media,” Dr. Phukan wrote in the FIR.

He said he, as a doctor, did not see any rationality in the kind of harassment meted out to people in the name of this “so-called disease”.

“I am providing some of those links to you. Many more can be found on searching ‘Corona Virus Hoax’ or ‘Corona Virus Hoax empty hospitals’ in Yandex or Duckduckgo search engines, while such contents do not come on searching Google or Bing. I am providing more links below to the exact reporting. Added to that Supreme Courts in Wisconsin state of USA and in Pakistan have lifted the lockdown on the ground that the said disease is not a pandemic,” the FIR reads.

“…I hereby lodge this first information report on the issue of Corona/Covid19 Virus Hoax. I request you to kindly look into the matter and take steps to see that our country and the people do not suffer in the name of a HOAX,” it further reads.

Talking to this newspaper on Friday, Dr. Phukan expressed unhappiness that medicines for diseases such as malaria, mumps and scabies were being used to treat “a viral disease”.

Stating that there is nothing called social distancing in a viral disease, he said its enforcement meant there was a psychological element there.

“I do not wear a mask or follow social distancing. There are many doctors around the world who do not wear masks,” the doctor added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
corona hoax CBI Assam doctor
India Matters
Fair and Lovely skin fairness cream at a shop in New Delhi. (File Photo | AFP)
Unilever to drop 'Fair' from its infamous 'Fair & Lovely' skin cream
BJP president J P Nadda addresses party workers in MP via video-conference | Pti
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation built on Chinese fund, claims BJP
How to avoid fogging up of eyeglasses while wearing masks
A healthcare worker sprays disinfectant on an ambulance at Shakur Basti Covid isolation centre in New Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi
Rapid antigen test more reliable than RT-PCR, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screen grab from a TikTok video shot at a Covid care centre in Chennai
These patients in Chennai are Tiktoking their way through coronavirus
Students undergo thermal screening at an exam centre in Belgavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Amid coronavirus fear, Karnataka students appear for SSLC exam
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp