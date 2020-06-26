STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP attacks Sonia Gandhi, says PM relief fund misused in UPA rule

JP Nadda said one family's hunger for wealth has cost this nation immensely and demanded Congress' imperial dynasty to apologise.

Published: 26th June 2020 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Congress interim Chief Sonia Gandhi

Congress interim Chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Friday continued with its attacks against Congress interim Chief Sonia Gandhi on the issue of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) receiving donations from the Chinese Embassy here, as ruling party president J. P. Nadda accused her of diverting the money of the citizens during the UPA rule into a family-run foundation.

Nadda said it was not only brazen fraud, but a big betrayal to the citizens of the country. While targetting Sonia Gandhi, he said one family's hunger for wealth has cost this nation immensely and demanded Congress' imperial dynasty to apologise.

"The PMNRF (Prime Minister National Relief Fund), meant to help people in distress, was donating money to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in UPA years. Who sat on the PMNRF board? Sonia Gandhi. Who chairs RGF (Rajiv Gandhi Foundation)? Sonia Gandhi. Totally reprehensible, disregarding ethics, processes and not bothering about transparency," Nadda said in a series of tweets.

He said, "People of India donated their hard earned money to the PMNRF to help their fellow citizens in need. To divert this public money into a family-run foundation is not only a brazen fraud, but also a big betrayal of the people of India."

While attacking the Gandhi family, the BJP President said, "One family's hunger for wealth has cost the nation immensely. If only they have devoted their energies towards a more constructive agenda. The Congress' Imperial Dynasty needs to apologise to the unchecked loot for self-gains."

On Thursday, a controversy erupted after a startling revelation that the government of the Peoples Republic of China and the Chinese Embassy in India have been funding the RGF led by Sonia Gandhi. She is the Chairperson of the RGF, and its board includes former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among others.

However, the Congress responded to the BJP's allegations and said, "the BJP should stop living in 2005" and alleged that the ruling party is adopting "diversionary tactics" to avoid answering questions on the Chinese transgressions in Ladakh.

On Thursday evening, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Please stop living in 2005 and start answering questions in 2020". Firing a salvo at the BJP, Surjewala asked: "Why is the government mum about the Chinese presence in eastern Ladakh area? In the national interest, the nation wants to know the answer to these questions instead of diversionary tactics of the present BJP government."

Surjewala said, "I can ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, is it not true that the only Chief Minister (as Gujarat CM) who visited China four times is none less than Prime Minister Modi, the only Prime Minister who visited China five times is Prime Minister Modi, the only Prime Minister who called the Chinese premier three times is Prime Minister Modi."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UPA PM relief fund BJP Sonia Gandhi
India Matters
Fair and Lovely skin fairness cream at a shop in New Delhi. (File Photo | AFP)
Unilever to drop 'Fair' from its infamous 'Fair & Lovely' skin cream
BJP president J P Nadda addresses party workers in MP via video-conference | Pti
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation built on Chinese fund, claims BJP
How to avoid fogging up of eyeglasses while wearing masks
A healthcare worker sprays disinfectant on an ambulance at Shakur Basti Covid isolation centre in New Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi
Rapid antigen test more reliable than RT-PCR, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screen grab from a TikTok video shot at a Covid care centre in Chennai
These patients in Chennai are Tiktoking their way through coronavirus
Students undergo thermal screening at an exam centre in Belgavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Amid coronavirus fear, Karnataka students appear for SSLC exam
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp