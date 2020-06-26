STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CBSE files notification in SC on how it will award marks for cancelled Class 10, 12 exams, results by July 15

For students who have appeared in exams in more than three subjects, average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded.

Published: 26th June 2020 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Students write their examination at an exam center.

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) on Friday submitted before the Supreme Court its amended notification giving details on how assessment is to be done to give marks to students in subjects for which tests are not going to be conducted.

Exams for both Class 10 and 12 had begun on 15 February but had to be postponed on 18 March, owing to the lockdown.

CBSE told a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar that those children who opt for taking the examination can do so but the board is not fixing any deadline to it. 

“If exams are conducted at any time in future, let the students take a call at that point in time,” CBSE through Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench.

CBSE is also likely to declare the result by July 15.

As per the notification, for students who have appeared in exams in more than three subjects, average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects for which examinations have not been conducted.

The other category of students that the board has identified is those who have appeared in only three subjects. For such students, the average of marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects for which examinations have not been conducted.

Finally, there is a category of Class 12 students, mainly from the riot-affected Northeast Delhi region where exams had to be postponed. These students appeared in only one or two exams ⁠— their results will be declared based on performance in the appeared subjects and performance in internal/practicals project assessment.

The board said it will offer a chance for students to improve their performance if they wish to. This option, however, is available only to Class 12 students owing to the significance of their marks in various competitive exams.

“Candidates whose results will be declared based on the assessment scheme will be allowed to appear in these optional examinations to improve their performance, if they wish so. However, the marks obtained by a candidate in these optional examinations will be treated as final for those who have opted to take these examinations,” the notification added.

However, ICSE stated it may conduct optional exams even for Class X students since their marking criteria is a bit different from CBSE. The court has asked ICSE to come out with detailed notification in a week’s time.

The court accepted the contentions and disposed of the petitions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CBSE CBSE exams
India Matters
Fair and Lovely skin fairness cream at a shop in New Delhi. (File Photo | AFP)
Unilever to drop 'Fair' from its infamous 'Fair & Lovely' skin cream
BJP president J P Nadda addresses party workers in MP via video-conference | Pti
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation built on Chinese fund, claims BJP
How to avoid fogging up of eyeglasses while wearing masks
A healthcare worker sprays disinfectant on an ambulance at Shakur Basti Covid isolation centre in New Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi
Rapid antigen test more reliable than RT-PCR, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screen grab from a TikTok video shot at a Covid care centre in Chennai
These patients in Chennai are Tiktoking their way through coronavirus
Students undergo thermal screening at an exam centre in Belgavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Amid coronavirus fear, Karnataka students appear for SSLC exam
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp