Covid-19: 14-day ‘total lockdown’ in Guwahati from June 28

In an order, the government said the step was being taken as the pandemic posed a major threat to public health, hygiene, and safety.

Published: 26th June 2020 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 04:15 PM

Assam Health and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Health and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference announcing complete lockdown for 14-days starting from June 28 due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Alarmed by the spike in Covid-19 cases, the Assam government has decided to enforce a 14-day “total lockdown” in Guwahati and all its adjoining areas falling under Kamrup (Metro) district from 7 pm of June 28.

In an order, the government said the step was being taken as the pandemic posed a major threat to public health, hygiene, and safety. Unless stringent measures are put in place, there could be a largescale spread of the disease, the order said.

All government and private offices, business and commercial establishments, shops and trade activities, industrial establishments, places of worship, etc will remain closed. Public transport services and hospitality services will remain suspended while the movement of all private vehicles will be banned. However, agricultural and tea garden activities will continue with social distancing.

“Wearing of face cover is compulsory in public places, in workplaces and during transport etc. Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes,” the order said.

The District Magistrates across the state had been asked to enforce total prohibition of movement of persons between 7 pm and 7 am in all areas of their jurisdiction and promulgate necessary orders for total lockdown of all municipal and town committee areas on all Saturdays and Sundays from June 27 until further orders.

On June 16, the government had started random testing of people in Guwahati. It had decided to conduct the tests on 50,000 people. Last week, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said after two days’ random tests, 144 people with no travel history were found to be COVID-19 positive.

