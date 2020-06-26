STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Elgar Parishad case: Temporary bail pleas of activists Varavara Rao and Shoma Sen rejected

Rao and Sen had sought temporary bail citing the coronavirus outbreak, claiming they suffered from multiple ailments and were at risk of contracting the infection due to their age.

Published: 26th June 2020 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Vara Vara Rao

P Varavara Rao, one of the accused in the Elgar Parishad case. (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special court in Mumbai on Friday denied temporary bail to Elgar Parishad case accused activists Varavara Rao and Shoma Sen.

Rao and Sen had sought temporary bail citing the coronavirus outbreak, claiming they suffered from multiple ailments and were at risk of contracting the infection due to their age.

While Rao is 80, Sen is 60.

Special public prosecutor (NIA) Prakash Shetty objected to the plea, and told court the two were not suffering from any life-threatening disease, and their medical reports did not show serious ailments needing hospitalisation.

Accepting the NIA's submissions, the court rejected the pleas of Rao and Sen.

Two others arrested in the case, Arun Fereira and Rona Wilson, have also sought bail citing the virus outbreak.

The court posted the matter for hearing on July 3.

Eleven people were arrested in the Elgar Parishad case, which relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Maoist-backed conclave in Pune on December 31, 2017 that police said triggered caste violence the next day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Varavara Rao Shoma Sen
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp