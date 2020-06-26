STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Father of rape victim found hanging in Rajasthan

The father of an alleged rape victim was found hanging from a tree close to their house in Rajasthan’s Alwar district

Image for representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The father of an alleged rape victim was found hanging from a tree close to their house in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. While the local police are calling it a case of suicide, the victim’s family claimed that he was murdered and has filed a case against six people. 

The family has also alleged that they have been facing pressure from the accused in the rape case for a compromise. According to reports, the teenage girl was allegedly raped by the main accused with the help of two friends in Ramgarh town a few days ago. 

The victim lodged a complaint against the trio at the local police station. Her family alleged that police did not take immediate action and allowed the culprits to build pressure on them for a compromise. When the matter was raised by the media, the police registered a case on June 20 and arrested the main accused under the POCSO Act. However, the other two were not arrested.  

On Wednesday, the victim’s father was found hanging from a tree barely 500 metres from their house. His family members alleged that the accused had called him on Tuesday night. They alleged that he was murdered and his body hanged from the tree. A complaint has been registered against six people in this matter. The probe will now be handled by a DSP-level officer. Shiv Lal Bairwa, Additional SP of Alwar, said no culprit will be spared.

Even wedding was targeted: Family
The family alleged that the accused also threatened to disrupt the wedding of the victim’s elder sister if they did not withdraw the case. The wedding was fixed for June 29

