Jharkhand extends COVID-19 lockdown till July 31, educational institutes to remain closed

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Amid rising coronavirus cases, Jharkhand government has decided to extend its lockdown restrictions till July 31.

According to this order, malls, barber shops, religious places, gymnasiums, multiplexes and educational institutions will remain closed till further orders.

An order to this effect was passed by Chief Secretary Sukhdeo Singh directing all departments and District Administrations for the strict implementation of the directives issued by of State Government.

An order to this effect was passed by Chief Secretary Sukhdeo Singh.

“The activities permitted prior to this order remain permitted,” said the order.

It further added that there is a need to take cautious approach while implementing the relaxations granted by Ministry of Home Affairs, due to which, not all of them were permitted in Jharkhand and yet the number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise, it said.