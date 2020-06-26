STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lack of ideological clarity is harming Congress: Digvijaya Singh

Digvijaya Singh, who was once close to Rahul Gandhi, tweeted that Congress should work on the ideological levels.

Published: 26th June 2020 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha member and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh has that "lack of ideological clarity was harming the party" more than than the "media sponsored" junior-senior divide within it.

With this Singh has opened a pandora box by attacking a section of the party. The former party general secretary, who was once close to Rahul Gandhi, tweeted on Thursday that the party should work on the ideological levels.

Singh tweeted, "What is more important is the ideological clarity among Congress leaders junior or senior which is harming the party.

"Rather it's lack of Ideological Clarity that leads to ambiguous stand. Why do some shy away from fighting RSS?" It's divisive Ideology of polarisation & anti Poor, anti farmer, anti labour policies are destroying the unity & integrity of India, destroying its socio economic fabric."

The senior Congress leader also said, "Who in Congress is opposed to Rahul ji or Priyanka ji? Name one senior leader? Whole Congress unitedly stands with Nehru Gandhi Family. They are the binding force."

The Congress of late has been seeing critical voices within the fold being raised. The recent debate within the party started when in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting a former Union Minister raised the issue that instead of attacking Modi directly the party should target his policies, but was countered by former party president Rahul Gandhi that all government policies are made by the Prime Minister.

Rahul Gandhi reportedly said he is "not scared" and was backed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra that many leaders are shying to back Rahul Gandhi.

Singh tweeted: "Congress veterans feel Team Rahul's CWC act may have been scripted. I have not understood these press scripted and media sponsored stories of Junior vs Senior in Congress Party."

Though Singh tried to allay any senior vs junior issue within the party, the fact is that the issue also erupted last year when Rahul Gandhi quit alleging that senior leaders are working in self interest.

While on Thursday Home Minister Amit Shah took a jibe at the CWC meet that one leader is stopped from speaking. The Congress, however, was quick to retort that the party believes in a democratic setup.

While in the CWC meet Ashok Gehlot pushed for Rahul Gandhi to be made the party president again, but party officially denied it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Digvijaya Singh Congress
India Matters
Fair and Lovely skin fairness cream at a shop in New Delhi. (File Photo | AFP)
Unilever to drop 'Fair' from its infamous 'Fair & Lovely' skin cream
BJP president J P Nadda addresses party workers in MP via video-conference | Pti
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation built on Chinese fund, claims BJP
How to avoid fogging up of eyeglasses while wearing masks
A healthcare worker sprays disinfectant on an ambulance at Shakur Basti Covid isolation centre in New Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi
Rapid antigen test more reliable than RT-PCR, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screen grab from a TikTok video shot at a Covid care centre in Chennai
These patients in Chennai are Tiktoking their way through coronavirus
Students undergo thermal screening at an exam centre in Belgavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Amid coronavirus fear, Karnataka students appear for SSLC exam
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp