Lightning kills over 100 in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh

Rajesh Kumar Thakur And Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

PATNA/LUCKNOW: Over 100 people, including dozens of farmers and labourers, were killed in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh due to lightning and thunderstorm as heavy monsoon rains lashed the two states on Thursday.

In Uttar Pradesh, around 20 people lost life and over a dozen injured after getting struck by lightning in various districts. While 13 people were killed in Gorakhpur-Basti division, four and three deaths were reported from Prayagraj and Ambedkarnagar. Another 13-14 people also sustained burn injuries. Three died in Siddharthnagar and one in Kushinagar in Gorakhpur divisions.

Most of the farmers and the labourers were working in paddy fields amid heavy rains and thunderstorms, officials said On Thursday, UP received heavy to moderate measuring an average 33.4 mm rainfall across eastern and a few places in central and western regions. The MeT office predicted that most parts of eastern UP and some in western region will continue to receive heavy to moderate spells of rains till June 28.

Of the 88 people killed in Bihar, Gopalganj district reported the maximum deaths (13) followed by eight deaths each from Madhubani and Nawada, six each in Bhagalpur and Siwan, and five each in East Champaran, Darbhanga, and Banka. Khagaria, West Champaran, Samastipur, Sheohar, Kishanganj, Saran, Jehanabad, Sitamarhi, Jamui, Purnia, Supaul, Aurangabad, Buxar, Madhepura, and Kaimur also reported fatalities.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announced ex gratia grant of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each of the deceased. The weather department issued a high alert for all districts, especially those located near Nepal border. Confirming the deaths, principal secretary of state Disaster Management, Pratyay Amrit said district officials were providing whatever assistance are given by the state.