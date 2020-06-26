STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi's 'no intrusion' remark made him popular in China: Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan

Chavan alleged that there were divergent views on the Galwan valley incident even within the government.

Published: 26th June 2020 07:24 PM

Maharashtra former CM Prithwiraj Chavan addresses media during a press conference in Mumbai Friday June. 26 2020.

Maharashtra former CM Prithwiraj Chavan addresses media during a press conference in Mumbai Friday June. 26 2020.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that his remark that 'nobody intruded into the Indian territory' has made him popular in China.

Addressing a press conference, the former Maharashtra chief minister alleged that Modi's 'no intrusion' remark, however, demoralised India's armed forces.

Twenty Indian soldiers died after a fierce clash with the Chinese army personnel at Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh earlier this month.

During an all-party meeting held last week, the PM had said that neither is anyone inside our territory nor has any Indian post been captured.

Referring to Modi's comment, Chavan said, "China praised the Indian PM for his statement and he has become popular in that country."

"We are concerned over the Chinese intrusion in Galwan valley and are proud of our jawans stationed at the borders.

"Protecting the borders and preventing intrusion is the main responsibility of the government. Congress has been raising this issue but the government had neglected it," he said.

Chavan alleged that there were divergent views on the Galwan valley incident even within the government.

"The foreign minister admitted the presence of Chinese soldiers and construction activities along the Indian side of the Line of Actual control (LAC). But, at the all party meeting, Modi said that there was no intrusion," he said.

Chavan said that former PM Manmohan Singh advised Modi that nothing should be said that would give strength to China.

"He made it clear that it was the duty of the opposition to question the government when the country is facing a crisis and the government should respond adequately," Chavan said.

The Congress leader claimed that as per the satellite images, Chinese soldiers were constructing tents within the Indian territory.

"Army vehicles and bulldozers are visible in the satellite images. There are 10,000 Chinese soldiers in the Galwan valley.

"We want to know how many times China intruded in Galwan valley and why did Modi say that there was no intrusion. Has Indias power to negotiate diminished due to these comments?" he asked.

