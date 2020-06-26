STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sheena Bora case: Special Court rejects Sanjeev Khanna's bail plea

Khanna was arrested in August 2015 for his involvement in Sheena's killing and has since been lodged in Arthur Road Jail.

Published: 26th June 2020 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Sanjeev Khanna the former husband of Indrani Mukherjea arrested in connection with the Sheena Bora murder case is escorted out of Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate after he was produced in Mumbai on Friday.

Sanjeev Khanna the former husband of Indrani Mukherjea arrested in connection with the Sheena Bora murder case is escorted out of Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate after he was produced in Mumbai on Friday. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special court here denied temporary bail to Sanjeev Khanna, an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, who had sought relief citing the risk of contracting coronavirus in Arthur Road Jail.

Khanna was arrested in August 2015 for his involvement in Sheena's killing and has since been lodged in Arthur Road Jail.

While rejecting the accused's interim bail plea on Wednesday, special CBI judge J C Jagdale said, "Undoubtedly, some of the inmates of Arthur Road Jail have been affected by COVID-19, but at present the situation is far better."

According to the authorities, of the 181 COVID-19 cases detected in the jail so far, 151 patients had recovered and only 30 were in treatment, he noted.

He pointed out that no one had died of the deadly infection at Arthur Road Jail, indicating that the recovery rate there was better than other parts of Mumbai.

The judge also noted that Khanna had tested negative for the infection.

The accused, a resident of Kolkata, had told the court that he would stay with a relative in suburban Bandra if he gets bail.

The judge observed that the number of COVID-19 cases in Bandra was increasing at an "alarming rate" with each passing day.

All precautionary measures were being taken in the jail and adequate medical facilities were also made available there, he said and scrapped Khanna's plea.

Sheena (24) was allegedly strangled in a car by her mother Indrani Mukerjea, her driver Shyamvar Rai and Khanna in April 2012.

Her body was burnt in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district.

Former media baron Peter Mukerjea, who was later arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy, is currently out on bail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sanjeev khanna Sheena bora murder case
India Matters
Fair and Lovely skin fairness cream at a shop in New Delhi. (File Photo | AFP)
Unilever to drop 'Fair' from its infamous 'Fair & Lovely' skin cream
BJP president J P Nadda addresses party workers in MP via video-conference | Pti
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation built on Chinese fund, claims BJP
How to avoid fogging up of eyeglasses while wearing masks
A healthcare worker sprays disinfectant on an ambulance at Shakur Basti Covid isolation centre in New Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi
Rapid antigen test more reliable than RT-PCR, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screen grab from a TikTok video shot at a Covid care centre in Chennai
These patients in Chennai are Tiktoking their way through coronavirus
Students undergo thermal screening at an exam centre in Belgavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Amid coronavirus fear, Karnataka students appear for SSLC exam
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp