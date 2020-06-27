STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus cases cross 30,000-mark in Gujarat, CM holds meeting with central team

While the number of cases reached 30,158, the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 1,772 with 18 persons succumbing to virus infection during the same period, the health department said.

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (Photo | PTI)

AHMEDABAD: With 580 new patients being detected since previous evening, the number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat crossed 30,000 on Friday, the health department said.

This is for the second time that a single-day highest increase of 580 was reported in the state.

On June 21 too 580 new cases had been reported in the state.

532 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals in the state, taking the total of recovered patients to 22,038.

210 patients recovered in Ahmedabad district alone, followed by 149 in Surat, 101 in Vadodara and 11 in Gandhinagar.

Patients also recovered in other districts including Patan, Jamnagar, Kheda, Panchmahal and Surendranagar.

Of 580 new cases, 219 were from Ahmedabad district alone, including 205 cases from the city.

The district has reported 20,058 cases so far.

Other districts where significant number of cases were reported in the last 24 hours were Surat (182), Vadodara (45) and Gandhinagar (14).

Surat's case tally now stands at 4,058, only second to Ahmedabad.

In the third place is Vadodara with 2,074 cases.

Eight COVID-19 patients died since Thursday evening in Ahmedabad, three in Surat, two each in Arvalli and Bharuch, and one each in Mehsana, Banaskantha and Patan districts.

Of 6,348 active cases in the state, 61 are on ventilator while 6,287 are stable.

As many as 2.30 lakh persons are home quarantined while 3,632 are kept in different facilities across the state.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 30,158, new cases 580, deaths 1,772, discharged 22,038, active cases 6,348 and people tested so far 3,51,179.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday held a meeting with a Central team led by Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal and apprised it about his government's efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The two-member team led by Agarwal was on a one-day visit to Gujarat to review the measures undertaken by the authorities to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In the evening, Agarwal met Rupani at his official residence in Gandhinagar, said a release by the Gujarat government.

With the help of 'CM Dashboard' system, Ruapni gave Agarwal an overview of the functioning of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and its COVID-19 ward.

The Dashboard has a video wall with CCTV feed from the hospital.

The release claimed that the central team was impressed with this system which enables the chief minister to supervise the functioning of the hospital directly.

Earlier during the day, the two-member team visited some micro-containment zones, a private hospital and the main control room of '108' ambulance service in Ahmedabad city before holding a meeting with top officials of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

It also visited a specially created COVID-19 ward in the Cancer Hospital adjacent to the main civil hospital.

On Thursday, the Union health Ministry had announced that its teams will visit Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana between June 26 and 29 to take stock of the coronavirus situation in these states.

