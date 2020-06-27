STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dexamethasone is now part of Covid-19 clinical management protocol in India

Dexamethasone is a type of corticosteroid that has long been used for its anti-inflammatory and immuno-suppressant properties.

Published: 27th June 2020 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA.

Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nearly 10 days after a large study published by researchers at Oxford University said that the steroid dexamethasone has been found to lower mortalities in very sick Covid-19 patients, India has included the drug in its clinical management protocol for the disease.

In the revised guidelines issued on Saturday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that dexamethasone can be given to severe Covid-19 patients as an alternative to another steroid methylprednisolone — which was included in the protocol long back.

Dexamethasone is a type of corticosteroid that has long been used for its anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressant properties.

“For patients with progressive deterioration of oxygenation indicators, rapid worsening on imaging and excessive activation of the body’s inflammatory response, glucocorticoids can be used for a short period of time (3 to 5 days),” said the advisory.

“It is recommended that dose should not exceed the equivalent of methylprednisolone 1 – 2mg/kg/day or dexamethasone 0.2-0.4 mg/kg/day. Note that a larger dose of glucocorticoid will delay the removal of coronavirus due to immunosuppressive effects,” it added.

ALSO READ | Methylprednisolone: Another steroid shows promise in lowering Covid-19 mortalities

The Recovery Trials in the UK, the largest randomised clinical trials to assess the efficacy of various therapeutic interventions on Covid-19 patients, had shown that dexamethasone, helps patients experiencing acute inflammatory response called a cytokine storm.

As part of the trial, a total of 2,104 patients were randomised to receive dexamethasone 6 mg once per day for ten days and were compared with 4,321 patients randomised to usual care alone.

The results showed that mortality rate in patients who required ventilation and were given dexamethasone fell from 41 percent to 28 percent whereas, in moderately sick patients who required oxygen support only, the deaths were reduced by a fifth.

Doctors in India say that dexamethasone which is given orally, as intramuscular injections or intravenously is commonly used for conditions such as rheumatic issues, skin diseases, extreme allergies, respiratory diseases, swelling in the brain and eye pain following eye surgeries apart from cancer.

The medicine has been in use for nearly four decades, is cheap and widely available.

Meanwhile, a small observational study on another steroid- methylprednisolone, part of the protocol, from a Mumbai hospital has also shown that it may be cutting down deaths in very sick Covid-19 patients.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
dexamethasone Oxford University steroid treatment Union Ministry of Health
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp