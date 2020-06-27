STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

FIR against Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna over Patanjali's COVID drug claim

Patanjali Ayurved, on Tuesday launched Coronil tablet and Swasari vati medicine claiming that they can cure COVID-19 within seven days.

Published: 27th June 2020 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Baba Ramdev

Baba Ramdev (File photo)

By IANS

JAIPUR: In another jolt to yoga guru Ramdev, an FIR has been lodged here against him, Patanjali Ayurved CEO Acharya Balkrishna and three others for allegedly making misleading claims that the herbal medicine company has found a cure for COVID-19 called Coronil.

The complaint was filed at Jyoti Nagar police station in Jaipur on Friday.

Avnish Parashar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), south, Jaipur, said: "Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna, Balbir Singh Tomar, Anurag Tomar and Anurag Varshney, were booked under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, as per the FIR lodged by an advocate Balbir Jakhar."

Two of the accused including Balbir Singh Tomar and Anurag Tomar, are the chairman and the director of the Jaipur-based NIMS University. The fifth accused, Varshney, is a scientist at Patanjali Ayurved.

Jakhar said the accused have endangered the common people's lives by making false claims of finding a COVID-19 vaccine as they neither informed the Rajasthan government nor the Centre about the clinical trials of Coronil.

Patanjali Ayurved, on Tuesday, launched Coronil tablet and Swasari vati medicine claiming that they can cure COVID-19 within seven days.

However, the AYUSH ministry expressed unawareness about the development and Patanjali was stopped from advertising the medicine within a few hours after its launch.

Patanjali earlier also claimed that the two Ayurveda-based medicines have shown 100 per cent favourable results during clinical trials on COVID-19 patients except those on a life support system.

The clinical trials were reportedly held in NIMS Jaipur.

While Ramdev claimed making a thorough clinical case study on patients admitted at NIMS, its Chairman, B.S. Tomar on the other hand said, "No clinical trial in our hospital was made for the drug as there was no serious case of patients admitted. Only 100 asymptomatic patients in our hospital were given a few ayurvedic medicines under the Patanjali banner. We did not ask for medicine to cure coronavirus but had only these ayurvedic immunity boosters who helped recovery of asymptomatic cases faster by 35 per cent."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramdev Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronil
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp