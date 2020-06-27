Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha launches political front in Bihar ahead of Assembly polls

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: With just a few months left for state assembly elections, former finance and external affairs minister and BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Saturday announced his entry into Bihar politics by hinting to float a new political front.

Claiming to bring a vibrant and people-caring political alternative to the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in the state, Sinha hinted to float a new party for which the political nomenclature would soon be announced. "Bihar needs an effective people-caring and performing political alternative; not an alliance that thrives on promises and propagandas," Sinha, a bureaucrat-turned politician said while addressing media on Saturday in Patna.

Sinha announcing the formation of a new front to oust the Nitish Kumar government from power said that the new front would be led by him for the welfare of Bihar, which has plunged into chaos and corruption.

"Several politicians from Bihar have already joined the movement under my leadership to rescue the state from clutches of failed government of NDA," he said.

Sinha detailed that the upcoming new political front by him will work under the slogan: "Es Bar Badlo Bihar" (This time (bringing) change in Bihar).

Lashing out at Nitish Kumar, Sinha said: “All of us had expected development from a man, who claims and calls himself “sushashan babu” (good governance babu), yet Bihar is the poorest in the country.On virtual campaigning, which is in trend nowadays due to the pandemic, Sinha said, “The virtual campaigning is nothing but cheating which benefits only the affluent parties.”