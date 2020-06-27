STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jammu and Kashmir Police busts narco-terror module, substance worth Rs 65 crore seized, 2 held

The police said the security forces also recovered two pistols and four grenades from the possession of the arrested.

Published: 27th June 2020 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image of a narcotics agent using a machete to slice open a brick of cocaine (File|AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a narco-terror module with the arrest of two persons and seizure of narcotic substance worth Rs 65 crore in Kupwara district.

"Kupwara Police & Army got huge success by arresting 02 #NarcoTerror #associates. Seized 13.5 Kg #narcotic substance worth of approx Rs 65 Cr (sic)," the Kashmir Zone Police said on its official Twitter handle.

A case has been registered and an investigation is in progress, the police said.

