STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

JP Nadda specialises in speaking half-truths, should come to terms with reality: P Chidambaram

This comes in response to the allegations by the BJP chief made on Friday in the wake of the Opposition raising questions on the government's position over the standoff with China at the LAC.

Published: 27th June 2020 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram​

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram​ (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday launched an attack on BJP chief JP Nadda, accusing him of being an expert in "speaking half-truths" and said that Rs 20 lakhs deposited in the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation "from PM National Relief Fund in 2005 was for tsunami relief work in Andaman and Nicobar."

This comes in response to the allegations by the BJP chief made on Friday in the wake of the Opposition raising questions on the government's position over the standoff with China at the LAC. Taking to Twitter, Nadda shared details of 'Partner Organisation and Donors Year 2005-2006' and 'Partner Organisation and Donors Year 2007-2008', which shows that PMNRF donated funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF).

READ HERE | Rajiv Gandhi Foundation got grants from PM fund: BJP chief JP Nadda

In a series of tweets on Saturday morning, Chidambaram accused the BJP of unnecessarily attempting to draw parallels between China's intrusion which took place recently and the events which had taken place 15 years ago.

"BJP President Mr Nadda specialises in speaking half-truths. My colleague Mr Randeep Surjewala exposed his half-truths yesterday," Chidambaram's tweet read.

"Why is the BJP hiding the fact that the Rs 20 lakhs received by RGF from PM National Relief Fund in 2005 was for tsunami relief work in Andaman & Nicobar? And that every rupee was spent for the purpose and accounted for?" the Rajya Sabha MP added and further said, "What has the grant to RGF 15 years ago got to do with China's intrusion into Indian territory in 2020 under the watch of the Modi government?"

Chidambaram further questioned whether PM Narendra Modi would assure that China will "vacate its transgression and restore status quo ante?" if the RGF returns Rs 20 lakh today.

He also implored Nadda to "come to terms with reality" and answer the questions on Chinese intrusions in Indian territory, sharing a satellite image which according to him clearly shows the change in India and China's position at the border areas. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
P Chidambaram JP Nadda BJP Rajiv Gandhi Foundation Congress
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp