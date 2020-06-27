STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Landslides damage NHPC dam in Sikkim, snap road links to district bordering China

Incessant rain has also led to slips and slides all along the North Sikkim Highway, snapping road links at several places.

Published: 27th June 2020 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

landslide

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

GANGTOK: Heavy rains for the past one week have triggered a series of landslides snapping road links at several places between Gangtok and North Sikkim bordering China, and causing major damage to a dam of the NHPC in the East District, officials said on Saturday.

Landslides blocked two major roads that connect state capital Gangtok and Mangan, the headquarters of North Sikkim district, at multiple places affecting traffic movement.

Vehicles going from Gangtok to Mangan are being diverted via Dzongu-Sankalang Road due to a road blockade at Namok Khola, officials said, adding that restoration work was underway.

A massive landslide caused severe damage to a dam of the NHPC Teesta Stage-V project site at Apdara in East Sikkim, they said.

"The Teesta-V Power Station (3x170 MW) is a run of the river scheme with diurnal storage to harness the hydro-power potential of the Teesta river for peaking during the lean season," according to the NHPC.

Landslides have cut off Lum and Lingtyang villages in North Sikkim's Lower Dzongu, around 70 km from Gangtok, from the rest of the state, officials added.

Incessant rain has also led to slips and slides all along the North Sikkim Highway, snapping road links at several places.

Road communications in several routes such as Mangan-Gangtok, Dikchu-Gangtok and Dikchu-Singtam have been disrupted due to landslides, officials said, adding the Mangan-Gangtok road has been blocked at Phamtam near Phensong and Ambithang near Mangan.

Similarly, rocks and boulders have stopped movement of vehicles at several places such as Namok Khola, Tintek Khola and 9th Mile on Mangan-Singtam road.

The Dikchu-Gangtok road via Pangthang has been blocked at Sokpay for the past one week as people are taking an alternate route via Samdong-Ipsing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sikkim Sikkim rains Sikkim landslides Gangtok North Sikkim China NHPC dam
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp