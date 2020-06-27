STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No clinic trial for COVID, says Jaipur hospital

The NIMS, in trouble for its collaboration with Patanjali for its controversial new drug coronil, has denied any clinic trial for ‘Covid cure’ was carried out at the hospital.

Published: 27th June 2020 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Blood Samples

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: The National Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), in trouble for its collaboration with Patanjali for its controversial new drug coronil, has denied any clinic trial for ‘COVID cure’ was carried out at the hospital. 

Dr BS Tomar, chairman of the privately owned NIMS, said, “There was no clinical trial of the drug in our hospital. There was no serious case admitted here. Only 100 asymptomatic patients of Covid-19 were given a few ayurvedic medicines under the sponsorship of Patanjali.

But we did not prepare any medicine, nor did we know its name.”  He claimed NIMS had permission from Clinical Trials Registry India for five ayurvedic drugs to be tested on corona patients. “We had not asked for medicine to cure corona but only ayurvedic immunity boosters. Whoever received these recovered 35% faster,” he claimed. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jaipur hospital NIMS COVID cure Patanjali COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp