No clinic trial for COVID, says Jaipur hospital

JAIPUR: The National Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), in trouble for its collaboration with Patanjali for its controversial new drug coronil, has denied any clinic trial for ‘COVID cure’ was carried out at the hospital.

Dr BS Tomar, chairman of the privately owned NIMS, said, “There was no clinical trial of the drug in our hospital. There was no serious case admitted here. Only 100 asymptomatic patients of Covid-19 were given a few ayurvedic medicines under the sponsorship of Patanjali.

But we did not prepare any medicine, nor did we know its name.” He claimed NIMS had permission from Clinical Trials Registry India for five ayurvedic drugs to be tested on corona patients. “We had not asked for medicine to cure corona but only ayurvedic immunity boosters. Whoever received these recovered 35% faster,” he claimed.