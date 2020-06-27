Record arrest under NDPS Act in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar police have registered 2,583 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act- 1985 from 2015 to May 2020 and arrested over 2500 persons. ADG Jitendra Singh Gangwar shared the details on Friday at a virtual event organised on the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking by the Economic Offence Unit (EOU) of Bihar police department.

“Around 68,411 kg of ganja and 951.33 kg of charas were seized by police from those arrested persons between 2015 and May 2020 in Bihar”, Gangwar said, adding that as many as 684 accused of NDPS cases were convicted out of a total of persons arrested.

He said that the EOU, which acts as the nodal agency for the execution on related matters including Awareness against Drug abuse, control and prevention, has also moved proposals for the confiscation of property of 28 accused, valued to be of Rs 46.61 crore, to the government.

According to ADG (HQ) Jitendra Kumar, the event was inaugurated by the Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department Amir Subhani while Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey graced the occasion as chief guest. Pandey, speaking at the virtual event said that he had conducted 200 meetings for creating awareness in the public on the benefits of total prohibition throughout the state before he was appointed as the DGP.