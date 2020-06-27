Chhattisgarh: Three passengers make miraculous escape from freak accident

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: A speeding car rammed into a divider, tossed up in the air for around 10 feet and got intertwined in the high tension wires at the roadside in Dhamtari district, about 90 km south of Raipur.

The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle that jumped over the road median and owing to the impact of crash was flung in the air, the police said on Saturday.

There were three people in the car that stumbled on its side then aligned itself over the iron-cement poles erected to support the high transmission cables.

The baffled passersby gaped with surprise asking: How it happened, was that a stunt?

“Following a strong collision, the car jumped high in the air, hitting high tension cables and landed on the electric poles. All three persons inside had a miraculous escape with no major injuries. The car belonged to a businessman and his son was reportedly at the wheel”, Dhamtari additional SP Manisha Thakur told The New Indian Express.

The police are investigating the incident after registering a case for rash driving. The accident led to a power cut for several hours in the region, the police said.