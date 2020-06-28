STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
13 more fatalities take Bengal's COVID-19 death toll to 629; 521 fresh cases detected

Five of the deceased were from Kolkata, while four were from North 24 Parganas, the bulletin said.

A health worker collects swab sample of a person for COVID-19 test at a center in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

KOLKATA: Thirteen more people died due to COVID-19 in West Bengal on Saturday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 629 in the state, while 521 fresh cases pushed the tally to 16,711, a health department bulletin said.

Twelve of the 13 deaths were due to comorbidities, where COVID-19 was incidental, it added.

The majority of the 521 fresh coronavirus cases was reported from Kolkata (141), North 24 Parganas (117), Howrah (106) and South 24 Parganas (66).

A total of 254 coronavirus patients were discharged from various hospitals since Friday and the number of active cases in the state now stands at 5,293.

In the last 24 hours, 9,548 samples were tested for the disease, the bulletin said.

Health department sources said five personnel of the cyber department of Bidhannagar City Police in North 24 Parganas district have tested positive for the disease.

Meanwhile, the number of containment zones, called "affected areas" in West Bengal, climbed to 2,604 on Saturday, according to an update in the state government's website.

Of these, Kolkata accounts for 1,718 zones, followed by 219 in North 24 Parganas, 146 in Howrah, 124 in East Burdwan, 98 in West Midnapore, 71 in Hooghly and 61 in South 24 Parganas.

The remaining "affected areas" are in 12 other districts, the website -- "Egiye Bangla" -- said.

