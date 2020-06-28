19 buildings damaged, 35 families affected in North Sikkim flash flood

By PTI

GANGTOK: Nineteen houses and an old hostel of a senior secondary school have been damaged in a flash flood in upper Djongu region of North Sikkim district, an official said on Sunday.

The flash flood also affected 35 families, he said.

Triggered by heavy rainfall over the past few days, the flash flood damaged the properties at Passidang village and its surrounding areas on Saturday, the official said.

The local administration has evacuated the affected families to the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department's building at Passidang, the official said.

MLA from Djongu constituency Pinstso Namgyal Lepcha along with District Magistrate Tenzing T Kaleon and Superintendent of Police North Ongmu Bhutia visited the affected areas on Sunday.