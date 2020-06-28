STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

All-India private school body writes to PM Narendra Modi seeking funds to pay staff salaries

Being aware of the situation arising out of the lockdown, the schools are not forcing parents to deposit fees as many of them are facing financial crunch and job loss.

Published: 28th June 2020 09:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 09:32 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PATNA: Faced with financial problems due to lockdown, an all-India organisation of private schools on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to allot funds to the institutes for paying salaries to their staff and meet other expenses for five months.

Despite working hard and adapting to virtual online teaching and content development, teaching and non-teaching staff are on the verge of starvation, national president of the Private Schools and Children Welfare Association, Syed Shamael Ahmad, said in the letter.

The Patna-headquartered Association claims to have around 2 lakh members across the country.

"We humbly request your kind self to look deeply into this serious matter and take a favourable decision by allotting funds to Private Schools to enable them to pay salaries in order to save many families/lives," the letter to the prime minister read.

Similar letters are being sent to the prime minister by officials and teachers of the Association's member schools, and the PMO is likely to receive 20 lakh letters by June 30, Ahmad said in a press conference here.

On the criteria of fund allotment, Ahmad said that the amount of money the government spends per child in its schools may be given to the private institutes according to their student strength for five months March to July this year.

Data on individual schools have been submitted on UDISE, Ahmad said in the letter.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development initiated the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) in 2012-13, in which schools regularly update information on, among others, the number of students and employees.

Being aware of the situation arising out of the lockdown, the schools are not forcing parents to deposit fees as many of them are facing financial crunch and job loss, Ahmad said.

"We seek your help and believe that you will not disappoint us. Kindly transfer funds into the school accounts of private schools who are struggling to make their both ends meet without compromising on the online teaching," he said in the letter to the prime minister.

Apart from paying salaries to employees, other expenses of a school include rent for building, instalment of various bank loans, maintenance, electricity and water bills and taxes, the Association's national president said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Modi Private Schools Teachers
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • V Agulera
    Parents of students who have jobs should pay 20% - 50% of fee quickly. Schools can then pay 20% salary to staff now and rest later. Please write letter to District Education Officers.
    9 hours ago reply
Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp