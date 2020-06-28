BRO builds collapsed bridge in five days on Sino-Indian border

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Border Road Organisation (BRO) completed construction of the new bridge within five days after the strategically important Bailey Bridge over a rivulet collapsed in Pithoragarh district.

PK Rai from the BRO said, "The BRO took the challenge of restoring the connectivity on war footing and working round the clock completed on Saturday in record time despite odds of weather and material and manpower mobilisation."

The bridge collapsed on June 22 in Munsiyari area of the district, about 65 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC), a demarcation line that separates Indian-controlled territory from that of China, when a trailer truck carrying an excavator was crossing it.

The bridge is crucial for supplying ration to Indian Army and ITBP men near the Indo-China border. It is also crucial for about 7,000 people living in various villages along the border.

The 40-feet long strategically important Bailey bridge at Dhapa Senar Gad on Munsyari - Milan motor road in Pithoragarh district with load-carrying capacity of 18 to 20 MT collapsed on 22nd June, 2020 due to overloaded trawler and a JCB.

This hindered movement of troops and supplies to border outpost along Sino-Indian border.

Two persons on the truck, including the driver, got seriously injured.

In the video that is doing rounds on the internet, a truck can be seen trying to cross a bridge with a person walking just behind it.

However, the truck successfully crosses more than half of the bridge length but the bridge collapsed.