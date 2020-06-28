STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BRO builds collapsed bridge in five days on Sino-Indian border

The bridge is crucial for supplying ration to Indian Army and ITBP men near the Indo-China border. It is also crucial for about 7,000 people living in various villages along the border.

Published: 28th June 2020 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Bailey bridge

The bridge collapsed on June 22 in Munsiyari area of the district. (Photo | Facebook)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Border Road Organisation (BRO) completed construction of the new bridge within five days after the strategically important Bailey Bridge over a rivulet collapsed in Pithoragarh district. 

PK Rai from the BRO said, "The BRO took the challenge of restoring the connectivity on war footing and working round the clock completed on Saturday in record time despite odds of weather and material and manpower mobilisation."

The bridge collapsed on June 22 in Munsiyari area of the district, about 65 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC), a demarcation line that separates Indian-controlled territory from that of China, when a trailer truck carrying an excavator was crossing it. 

The bridge is crucial for supplying ration to Indian Army and ITBP men near the Indo-China border. It is also crucial for about 7,000 people living in various villages along the border.

The 40-feet long strategically important Bailey bridge at Dhapa Senar Gad on Munsyari - Milan motor road in Pithoragarh district with load-carrying capacity of 18 to 20 MT collapsed on 22nd June, 2020 due to overloaded trawler and a JCB.

This hindered movement of troops and supplies to border outpost along Sino-Indian border.

Two persons on the truck, including the driver, got seriously injured. 

In the video that is doing rounds on the internet, a truck can be seen trying to cross a bridge with a person walking just behind it. 

However, the truck successfully crosses more than half of the bridge length but the bridge collapsed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Border Road Organisation Bailey Bridge Sino-Indian border
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp