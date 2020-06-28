India knows how to celebrate friendship, also knows how to give befitting reply when provoked: PM Modi

By Online Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to Army personnel killed in a clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley face-off and said that a befitting reply has been given to those coveting our territories in Ladakh.

Addressing the 66th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the PM said, "The world has seen India's strength and commitment to peace. If India knows how to celebrate friendship, India also knows how to give a befitting reply when provoked. In Ladakh, a befitting reply has been given to those coveting our territories."

"India bows to our brave martyrs. They have always kept India safe. Their valour will always be remembered," he added.

Modi's strong words on his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast came amid a standoff between Indian and Chinese armies in eastern Ladakh, with the opposition Congress constantly attacking the central government over the issue. Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said at a virtual press conference on Saturday that the prime minister should address the nation and promise that anyone capturing Indian territory would be pushed back. He said the entire nation and the entire opposition would stand behind him and his promise.

Extending condolences to the kin of Galwan valley clash brave hearts, PM Modi said: "The inner sense of pride that families feel on the supreme sacrifice of their brave sons and their sentiment for the country, constitutes the true power and the might of the country."

As many as 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan Valley after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh. Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the clash.

The prime minister also made a vigorous push for the use of locally made products, saying being "vocal for local" is also a way to strengthen the country and to serve it.

Modi said India's aim is to become self-reliant. Its tradition is trust and friendship and its spirit is brotherhood.

"We will keep moving ahead abiding by these principles," he said.

The prime minister also referred to an old saying which means that a person who is wicked by nature uses education to foster conflict, wealth for conceit and strength to trouble others whereas, a gentleman uses education for knowledge, wealth for helping and strength for protecting.

"India has always used her might, echoing the same sentiment," he said.

The prime minister felt that a self-reliant India would be true tribute to the slain soldiers.

"We should strive towards enhancing the country's capabilities and capacities in safeguarding our borders. A self-reliant India would be a tribute to our martyrs in the truest, deepest sense," he said.

Modi also referred to a woman from Assam who wrote that she has resolved to buy only local products after watching what happened in east Ladakh.

"I am receiving messages on these lines from every corner of the country," he said.

There have been calls for boycotting Chinese products in the wake of the Ladakh incident.

Responding to another letter, he said before Independence, India was ahead of many nations in the defence sector with a multitude of ordnance factories.

"Many countries that lagged behind us then, are ahead of us now. After Independence, we should have made efforts in the defence sector, taking advantage of our prior experience we did not," he lamented.

"But today, in the fields of defence and technology, India is relentlessly endeavouring to advance on those fronts . India is taking strides towards self-reliance," he said.

He also pitched for people's participation in making India self-reliant.

"When you buy 'local', become 'vocal for local' you play a role in strengthening the country," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)