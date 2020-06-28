STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh politics too dominated by China

It all began recently with BJP national vice president and former Rajya Sabha member Prabhat Jha dubbing former MP CM Kamal Nath as 'Chinese Agent'.

Published: 28th June 2020 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: It’s not only national politics, but politics in Madhya Pradesh too seems like it is being dominated by China – at a time when the defence forces of both the nations are engaged in an eye to eye situation on the LAC.

It all began recently with BJP national vice president and former Rajya Sabha member Prabhat Jha dubbing former MP CM Kamal Nath as “Chinese Agent” for having reduced import duties on Chinese products during his stint as the union commerce and industries minister.

The attack was further intensified on Saturday, when state BJP president VD Sharma accused Nath of favouring China while being the country’s commerce and industry minister in the UPA government and reducing import duties on 250 items manufactured in China.

“He (Nath) gave exemptions ranging from 40 to 200 percent in import duty on such products, which were actually available in India only,” claimed Sharma.

The ruling party burnt Nath’s effigies in Bhopal and other parts of the state over the issue on Sunday.

The attack on Nath by the BJP didn’t end there, as a former minister and senior MLA from Jabalpur district Ajay Bishnoi alleged foul play in the allotment of Rs 271 crore contract of Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company to a Chinese company in March 2020, while the Kamal Nath government was in power.

The former minister in a letter written to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanded that the work order allotted to the Chinese company be cancelled.

Meanwhile, the former CM Kamal Nath responded to BJP’s attack in series of tweets. “Where was the BJP for so many years, why was it silent on these issues. Those who’ve showed friendship with China for years and have travelled there quite often, are now making false accusations.”

The state Congress media in-charge Jeetu Patwari also claimed that the imports from China tripled during the BJP rule at the centre.

Another Congress MLA Arif Masood in a press conference on Saturday had showed PPE kits being used in Bhopal, were actually 'Made in China' PPE kits.

On Sunday, another Congress leader Narendra Saluja (also the media coordinator for Kamal Nath) tweeted pictures of 2016 China visit of then MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

“The BJP needs to reply why the five-day China visit of an 11-member delegation of MP government headed by then CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in June 2016 was funded by the Community Party of China. The CM and BJP should both reply or we too will burn their effigies,” questioned Saluja.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh MP politics MP polls
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp