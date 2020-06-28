STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra reports biggest single-day spike of 5,493 coronavirus cases; 156 new deaths

Maharashtra reported deaths of 156 coronavirus positive patients, due to which the number of victims grew to 7,429.

Published: 28th June 2020 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 10:17 AM

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra reported its biggest single-day spike of 5,493 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which took the tally of patients in the state to 1,64,626, a health official said.

The state had reported over 5,000 COVID-19 cases on Friday (5,024) and Saturday (5,318) as well.

On Sunday, 156 coronavirus positive patients succumbed to the infection, due to which the number of victims grew to 7,429, the official said.

Of the 156 fatalities reported on Sunday, 60 had taken place in the last 48 hours, while the remaining patients had succumbed to the infection before that, although COVID-19 was not mentioned as the cause of their deaths earlier, he said.

According to the official, as many as 2,330 patients were discharged from hospitals post recovery on Sunday, which took the number of such persons in the state to 86,575.

The count of active patients is 70,607 in Maharashtra now.

Mumbai city alone has recorded 75,539 COVID-19 cases and 4,371 deaths so far.

With this, the Thane division that comprises areas under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has so far recorded 1,18,732 cases and 5,412 fatalities.

In Nashik division, 8,431 people have tested positive till now, of whom 512 have died, while in Pune division the overall tally stood at 24,462 with 1,003 deaths.

Pune city's case count stood at 16,944, while the number of dead is 611, he said.

In Kolhapur division, 1,944 cases have been reported with 51 deaths, while in Aurangabad division, the tally of cases stookd at 5,675 with 246 fatalities.

Latur division is inching towards the 1,000-mark with 955 cases and 42 deaths.

There are 2,588 cases in Akola division and 123 deaths, while Nagpur division has so far reported 1,765 cases and 17 deaths.

Some patients who are from other states are also being treated in some hospitals in Maharashtra.

There are 74 such COVID-19 cases, while 23 have died so far, the official said.

As many as 5,70,475 people were kept under home quarantine and 37,350 others under institutional quarantine.

So far, 9,23,502 people have been tested in the state, he said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 1,64,626; new cases: 5,493; deaths: 7,429; discharged: 86,575; active cases: 70,607, people tested so far: 9,23,502.


