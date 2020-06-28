STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata government issues show-cause notice to 10 TMC leaders over corruption charges 

The party on Saturday issued a show-cause letter to its former textile minister Shayamapada Mukherjee, current president of Bishnupur block in Bankura district.

Published: 28th June 2020 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Ten TMC leaders, including a former minister in Mamata Banerjee's cabinet, were served show-cause notice for their alleged involvement in corruption while distributing government relief for the poor during the lockdown. The move comes after recent warnings given by the chief minister.

According to sources in the Trinamool Congress, since the party and election strategist Prashant Kishor, hired by Mamata, found that corruption by the party satraps had apparently resulted in the party’s debacle in the Lok Sabha polls. Following this, Bengal chief minister is all set to come down heavily on her party leaders on corruption issue anticipating it might again be used as a political tool ahead of 2021 Assembly elections.

"Corruption by the party leaders in panchayat and block level proved costly. It made us pariah and became the password for the saffron camp to make deep inroads in Bengal taking its tally to 18 from 2 in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This time our party supremo is very careful about the issue," said a senior Trinamool leader.

The party on Saturday issued a show-cause letter to its former textile minister Shayamapada Mukherjee, current president of Bishnupur block in Bankura district. Two others from the same district, who were also show-caused, are Patrasayar block president Partha Pratim Sinha and Tapas Sur, the party’s youth wing president in Taldangra block. "All three have been asked to respond to the show-case notice within 48 hours," said Subhasish Batabyal, the district president of the party.   

Party sources said Shayamapada was found distributing government’s relief material in the name of his son’s welfare organisation. Other two leaders also allegedly misused their position in the party while distributing rice meant for the poor during the lockdown.

Elected representative like deputy mayor of Asansol Tabassum Ara was also brought under the party’s scanner. She, along with two other councillors of the civic body, has been sent a show-cause notice for not maintaining transparency while distributing relief material. The party also show-caused trade union leader Prabhat Chatterjee who allegedly collected Rs 20 lakh from labourer contractors of Durgapur Steel Plant in the name of raising funds for the chief minister’s relief fund and he deposited the sum in the name of his organisation which does not exist.

Three other leaders of the party’s labour-arm in East Burdwan district, including district president Iftiqar Ahmed, were also handed over show-cause notices.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
West Bengal TMC show cause notice corruption charges Mamata Banerjee Prashant Kishor West Bengal polls 2021
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp