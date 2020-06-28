STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man kills three children, self in Palghar, police allege domestic issue as reason

By PTI

PALGHAR: Domestic problems might have led a man to allegedly kill his three children before ending his life in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday.

Kaliash Parmar (35) allegedly used a knife to kill his three children - a 12-year-old son and two daughters aged 8 and 3 - at his home in Babul Pada area of Nallasopara here on Saturday, they said.

District Superintendent of Police Dattatreya Shinde said as per the information provided by the man's father, who was residing in the neighbourhood, Parmar's wife left him about one-and-a-half-month back.

On Saturday, Parmar found a photo of his wife on someone else's Facebook account and got disturbed. This might have prompted him to take the extreme step, the official said.

The police recovered the knife that Parmar allegedly used to kill the children and himself, he said.

Parmar allegedly used a knife to slit his throat, he said.

Parmar's father told the police that he had gone to call him for tea around 4 pm on Saturday. Parmar then told his father that he would come later, but did not go to his place.

Later, around 8 pm, when Parmar's father went to call him again, he found his son's house locked from inside.

When he did not get any response on knocking, he along with the help of neighbours broke open the door and found his son and three grandchildren lying inside, the official said.

A case was registered and further investigation was underway, he added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

