STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Meghalaya records first ‘false positive’ COVID-19 death after man declared positive due to mechanical error

The man, who hailed from Ri-Bhoi district bordering Assam, was hospitalised early this month. Later, he was diagnosed with an acute respiratory infection. 

Published: 28th June 2020 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

healthcare worker, coronavirus testing

Karad Municipal workers wearing protective suits before cremating the body of a person who died of COVID-19 in Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A septuagenarian in Meghalaya died of asthmatic complications after a mechanical error saw him being sent to 14 days’ quarantine and declared positive for COVID-19.

This is, possibly, the first “false positive” case of COVID-19 in the Northeast.

Aman War, who is the Director of Health Services in Meghalaya, said the RT-PRC tests that are conducted with machines have a 99% accuracy rate.

“The case in question fell under that 1% error. That’s why, it was categorised as false positive,” he said.

The man, who hailed from Umsamlem village in Ri-Bhoi district bordering Assam, was admitted to a hospital in state capital Shillong early this month. Later, he was diagnosed with an acute respiratory infection.

On June 9, he was declared COVID-19 positive and this made the authorities to undertake contract tracing. The swab samples of some people in his village, as well as Shillong, were collected and tested but none of them was found to have contracted the virus. The man too tested negative in subsequent tests.

Official sources said he was discharged from the hospital on June 22 at his insistence and his family’s request. After he died four days later, the body was buried at the Catholic Church cemetery in the village.

Till Sunday, Meghalaya recorded a total of 48 cases, including one death. Currently, there are five active cases. Over 18,000 people had returned to the state following the outbreak of the disease.

Neighbouring Assam recorded 7,165 cases, including 10 deaths, till Saturday night. There are now 2,338 active cases. As there is an alarming spike in the number of cases in Guwahati, the government will enforce a 14-day “total lockdown” in the city from 7 pm of Sunday.

All government and private offices, commercial establishments, shops and trade activities, industrial establishments, places of worship etc will remain closed.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Meghalaya COVID-19 false positive case acute respiratory infection
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp