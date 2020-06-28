STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No room in hotels for pilgrims of Chinese nationality in Bihar's Bodh Gaya

The Bodh Gaya Hotel Association and the Bodh Gaya Restaurant Association have taken this decision in a meeting.  

Published: 28th June 2020 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Bodh Gaya, Mahabodhi temple

Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya, Bihar (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Amid the growing tension along the LAC, hoteliers of Bihar's famous Buddhist pilgrim site, have joined together to enforce a ban on accommodation for pilgrims of Chinese nationality.

In Bodh Gaya, where the world-famous Buddhist shrine exists at the place of enlightenment of Lord Buddha, more than 10-15 thousand Chinese Buddhist pilgrims visit to offer prayer and meditate upon the spiritualism propagated by Buddhism.

According to the decision taken by the local hoteliers association, no one coming from China will be given rooms any of the hotels at Bodh Gaya. Hoteliers expressing resentment over the border clashes have also banned the entry of Chinese citizens into restaurants.

The Bodh Gaya Hotel Association and the Bodh Gaya Restaurant Association have taken this decision in a meeting.  

According to the General Secretary of Bodh Gaya Hotel Association, Sudama Kumar, a decision has been taken in desh-hit (in the support of the nation) as citizens of India.

"Nation first thereafter anything", he said, adding Chinese action along the LAC are intolerable.

Sudama said that the Bodh Gaya Hotel Association, in association with the Confederation of All India Traders Association, has also decided to boycott Chinese products in Bodh Gaya in the interest of the country. 

