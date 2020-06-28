One born to foreign lady cannot be patriot: Pragya Thakur takes jab at Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Controversial BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur who in the past had praised Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as a patriot, launched a scathing attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, saying “anyone born to a foreign lady cannot be a patriot.”

“Neither he (Rahul Gandhi) knows how to speak in a civilized manner, nor does his party possess patriotism. Patriotism cannot be expected from a person who enjoys citizenship of two nations,” said Thakur while addressing journalists in Bhopal on Sunday.

“Chanakya had rightly said that only the son of this soil can protect the country. Anyone born to a videshi mahila (foreign lady) can never be a patriot,” said Thakur.

In the past, Thakur has triggered political controversy for dubbing Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as a patriot.

Reacting to the Bhopal MP’s statements about Rahul Gandhi, the MP Congress leader Narendra Saluja (also the media coordinator to ex-CM Kamal Nath) said, “We don’t take her (Thakur’s) remarks seriously. A lawmaker who can praise Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin as a patriot can go to the extent of uttering anything. There isn’t a need to take her seriously.”