Over 9.26 lakh affected in state's 23 districts, Assam flood situation grim

GUWAHATI: Two more people were killed while over 9.26 lakh others affected as the flood situation turned grim in Assam. Almost all major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, were in a spate, flowing above danger level in the state.

The deaths were reported from Dhemaji and Udalguri districts. A girl in Guwahati also died in landslide. With these, 43 people so far lost their lives — 20 in flood and 23 in landslides. According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 2,071 villages and localities across 23 of the state’s 33 districts are in the grip of the deluge that was triggered by incessant rains for the past few days. The weathermen warned of more rains in the next two-three days.

The floodwater breached river embankments and damaged bridges and roads. Standing crop was affected 68,806 hectares of area. Authorities set up 193 relief camps in 12 districts where 27,308 people were taking refuge.

The Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO world heritage site, was partially inundated which forced the animals to move towards neighbouring Karbi Anglong hills. The park authorities said all efforts were being made to thwart poaching. Union Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of the flood and landslide situation from Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

He assured of all possible assistance from the Centre.

Sonowal said the government was constantly monitoring the situation and added that landslide-prone areas were being identified. The CM informed that all district authorities were instructed to provide relief to the marooned. SDRF and other agencies were engaged in rescue operations, he added.

