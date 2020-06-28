STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM CARES Fund accepted Chinese donations: Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi

Singhvi also alleged that money has been diverted from PM CARES Fund, noting that no one knows how it is controlled or money given to it is utilized.

Published: 28th June 2020 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi. (File| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Hitting back at the BJP for raising the issue of funding to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, the Congress on Sunday alleged that Chinese firms were contributing to PM-CARES Fund and asked why it was accepting such donations at a time when India and China have been engaged in a tense border standoff.

There was no immediate response from the government on the allegations. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi questioned PM Narendra Modi on his “18 meetings” with Chinese President Xi Jinping in last six years and asked why he has not yet called China “an aggressor”. “I implore the prime minister to say that China is an aggressor,” Singhvi said.

“What is most worrying and alarming for national security is the fact of donations received by Prime Minister Modi from the Chinese companies in his (seemingly personal) PM-CARES Fund,” Singhvi said at a virtual press conference.

“If the Prime Minister of India will compromise his position by accepting donations of hundreds of crores from Chinese companies in the controversial and opaque fund, how will he defend the country against the Chinese aggression? Prime Minister Modi needs to answer,” he said.

The PM-CARES Fund was set up in March this year with an objective to deal with any emergency arising due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, some opposition parties have demanded the donations received by the fund be made public. Singhvi alleged that the BJP has maintained ties China since 2007 and its presidents, starting with Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Amit Shah, have had the maximum number of exchanges with China.

