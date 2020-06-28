STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan groom's dad fined Rs 6.26 lakh for violating COVID-19 rules during lavish wedding

The gross violation has reportedly resulted in over a dozen attendees getting infected from the virus.

After the wedding, the 75-year-old grandfather of the groom was tested positive on June 19. (Image for represetation)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Bhilwara district administration of Rajasthan, praised earlier for its successful tackling of the Corona crisis, is back in the news after the collector slapped a fine of Rs 6.26 lakh on a man father for conducting his son's wedding which was attended by over 50 people. 

The gross violation has reportedly resulted in over a dozen attendees getting infected from the virus. Moreover, one person has succumbed to COVID-19. This is the first such case where the expenses to treat the infected patients will be borne by the groom's father. 

The permission for Rijul Rathi's wedding that took place on June 13 was taken by his father Gheesulal, according to which 50 people can gather. However, he ended up inviting over 250 people who showed up without wearing a mask. Social distancing norms were also openly flouted at the event. 

After the wedding, the 75-year-old grandfather of the groom was tested positive on June 19. He was admitted to the hospital with a fever. On June 21, five more attendees, including the groom, his mother, uncle and father's aunt, were found positive. 

Close to 110 people who served at the wedding were quarantined. On June 22, seven more wedding guests were found to have contracted the virus. By now, the grandfather who was the first to be detected with the virus has succumbed. 

So far, 16 of the guests have been infected. A total of 127 people have been tested so far and the report of 30 people including the bride has come negative.

After almost two weeks of the wedding, an FIR has been filed in the case. Bhilwara DM Rajendra Bhatt issued an order in this regard on Saturday according to which, over 50 people were invited for the wedding. Protocol related to coronavirus were not followed. There are chances that more people are likely to get infected. 

A total of 58 people have been quarantined so far. The government has spent Rs 6,26,600 in isolation wards, quarantine facilities, housing, food and sample testing. 

It is believed that the further cost of treating new patients will also be recovered from the groom's father as per the provisions of the Rajasthan Epidemic Act and National Disaster Management Act 2005. Tehsildar of Bhilwara has been ordered to recover these funds in three days and deposit them in the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The administration in Rajasthan has carried out the lockdown with great vigour. They have been very cautious about the instructions issued under lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus. The Rajasthan Police have managed to slap fine on a record number of challans of those who violated the lockdown. Under Rajasthan Epidemic Ordinance, till now over 1 lakh and 36 thousand persons have been fined and more than Rs 2 crore 35 lakh has been collected from them.

Director-General of Police (Crime) BL Soni said that more than 66 thousand people who did not put masks in public places have been fined. The challan of more than 7 thousand people selling goods without wearing masks and 63 thousand people who have not maintained a safe physical distance has been cut. Apart from these, strict actions have also been taken against people who spit in public places, drink alcohol and eat tobacco.
 

