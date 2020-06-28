STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Slain terrorist's mother, militant's sister arrested for involvement in terrorist recruitment in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has rejected the criticism that it was targeting family members of militants without evidence.

Published: 28th June 2020 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested the mother of a slain terrorist and the sister of an active militant in Kulgam district for their alleged involvement in terrorist recruitment, officials said on Sunday.

"The sister of active terrorist Abbas Sheikh and the mother of killed terrorist Tausif, Naseema Banoo, were arrested on June 20 in connection with FIR 30/2018 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act," one of the officials said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the woman (Banoo) was involved in recruiting youths into militant ranks.

"A photo of the arrested woman in which she is toting an automatic weapon and posing next to her son when he was an active terrorist speaks it all," another official said.

They said the arrests were done in compliance with provisions of law.

"JKP do not target family of #terrorists without evidence. #Sister of active terrorist Abbas Sheikh & #mother of killed terrorist Tausif, Naseema Banoo was arrested on 20 June 2020 in FIR 30/2018.

"Besides, recent involvement in #recruiting youth into #terrorist ranks: IGP Kashmir (sic)," the Kashmir Zone Police posted on its official Twitter handle.

