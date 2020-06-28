Uttar Pradesh govt decision to start MBBS classes can jeopardize their safety: Priyanka Gandhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for its decision to start classes for MBBS students, saying it can jeopardise the safety of the students.

"At a time when coronavirus cases are rising across the country, UP government's decision to start classes for MBBS students can jeopardize their safety," the Congress general secretary said in a tweet in Hindi.

The UP government should take the matter of students' safety seriously and take a decision after due consideration, she said.

Students are saying that online classes are already under way, therefore, it is necessary to listen to the students, take steps for their safety and a take a decision after understanding their and their families' concerns, she said.

In a separate tweet, Priyanka Gandhi also attacked the UP government over a media report claiming mismanagement at a post-mortem house, saying despite government claims, news of terrible sufferings are coming in the wake of the pandemic.