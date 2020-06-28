STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand rice millers favor Japanese machines over its Chinese counterparts after Galwan Valley clash

Despite the Japanese machines costing Rs 5 lakh more that its Chinese counterparts, rice millers decided to make the switch.

Published: 28th June 2020 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

rice, grains

For representational purposes

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In a step to boycott Chinese products, rice millers of Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand have cancelled the purchase order of Chinese rice sorting machines in favor of Japanese ones amidst the ongoing Indo-China standoff. 

The US Nagar district has around 257 rice mills. Out of the total 257 mills, 174 have already installed the rice sorting machines. 

Rajesh Bansal, a rice Miller from Rudrapur town of the district said, "Chinese machines have been more in demand due to their low prices in comparison to the Japanese variants. But now, after the Galwan Valley clashes in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred, we decided to not use the Chinese machines and chose the Japanese ones over those."

This is despite difference of Rs 5 lakh between the  Chinese and the Japanese one. The Chinese machines cost about Rs 18 lakh while the Japanese ones cost about Rs 23 lakh. 

These machines are used for sorting out fine grains from the discoloured and broken ones before packaging.

Over 100 rice millers from the district have cancelled their order of the Chinese machines following the clash and the call for boycott of Chinese products. 

The district is also known as 'Chawal ki Nagari' (Ricebowl) of the state. The crop requires standing water in the fields for its growth, and a high water table and bright sunshine during the zaid (March- June) and kharif (June –October) cycle of crops makes the area fit for the rice production.

Grown in two seasons, the productivity of summer rice remains higher than the kharif rice.
 
Meanwhile, pharmaceutical industry owners in Uttarakhand claimed that prices of raw material for production of medicines have increased by up to 30 per cent, which could result in costlier medicines.

At present, there are over 100 pharmaceutical manufacturers operating from State Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited (SIDCUL) areas in Haridwar and Rudrapur. 

Most of the raw material for the pharmaceutical industry is imported from China because of the lower cost than locally available salts, say industrialists.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttarakhand Uttarakhand rice millers Indo china stand off
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp