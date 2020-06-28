STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces financial incentives for trained Honorary Health Workers

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said around 6,500 HHWs will be benefitted by this initiative starting July 1, 2020.

Published: 28th June 2020 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced a package of financial incentives for trained Honorary Health Workers (HHW) in the urban areas of the state.

As a part of the state government's efforts to make primary healthcare more robust in the urban areas the initiative scheduled from next month will benefit around 6,500 such workers, she said.

"As part of our continued efforts to make primary healthcare in urban areas more robust, I, on behalf of the Government of West Bengal, am pleased to introduce a package of financial incentives for the trained Honorary Health Workers (HHW) providing services in urban areas," Banerjee tweeted.

The health workers will also be specially trained to take care of pregnant women, infants as well as immunisation and elimination of tuberculosis and other diseases via door-to-door visits.

"These HHWs will be specially trained so as to further intensify our focus on the care of pregnant women, infants, immunisation, elimination of TB and other such diseases through household visits. Around 6,500 HHWs will be benefitted by this initiative starting July 1, 2020," the chief minister added.

