Ajay Kumar Yadav appointed Raipur senior SP 

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh government has shifted the police chief of seven districts including the capital Raipur in a reshuffle of IPS officers on Monday.

Ajay Kumar Yadav, a 2004-batch IPS officer who was Durg superintendent of police (SP) has replaced Arif H Sheikh (2005-batch IPS) as the new Raipur senior superintendent of police. Sheikh will now continue as a DIG (EOW and ACB),

According to the order issued by the state home department, the districts of Durg, Balaoda-bazar, Sarguja, Balrampur, Kondagaon and Jashpur will get the new SPs.

The list of IPS officers who were transferred includes Ajay Kumar Yadav, B S Dhruv, Indira Kalyan Elise, Prashant Thakur, Ashutosh Singh, T R Koshima, Ramkrishna Sahu, Balaji Rao Somawar, Shankar Lal Baghel, Sidharth Tiari, Uday Kiran and Sunil Sharma.