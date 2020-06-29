BSP stands with BJP on India-China border issue: Mayawati

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday extended support to the Modi government on the India-China border clash. She advised the Congress to stop politicising the issue and slammed its leadership for adopting a “nonsensical approach” in the matter.

Mayawati asserted that her party has always risen above petty party politics over issues of national concern. Talking to a news agency, the BSP chief said her party was standing with the BJP on this issue, though it was not an ally of the ruling party.

At the same time, she criticised the war-of-words between the BJP and the Congress. “Politics being done by the BJP and the Congress by levelling accusations against each other over the issue is not in the interest of the nation. It is a matter of great concern,” Mayawati said, adding that China could take advantage of it.

In a sharp rebuttal to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mayawati said the BSP was not a pawn in hands of any party nor it was anyone’s spokesperson. Taking a dig at Mayawati, Priyanka last week tweeted: “I am Indira Gandhi’s granddaughter and not an undeclared spokesperson of the BJP like some opposition leaders.”